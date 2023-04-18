Who was Marsiah Emmanuel Collins? Victim Identified in Mass Shooting

There have been no arrests in the Alabama Sweet 16 party shooting, although the four victims have been identified. Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims as Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, Philstavious Dowdell, Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston.

There were at least 28 injuries reported by the Associated Press in the shooting at a dance studio in Dadeville on Saturday night. During Saturday night’s violence in Dadeville, 15 teenagers were shot and hospitalized.

Who was Marsiah Emmanuel Collins?

Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, was among the victims. Martin Collins, his father, told CNN that his son was an ambitious musician looking forward to attending Louisiana State University this fall.

His father said Marsiah Collins was accepted to LSU last fall, but opted to take a year off from school to pursue his music career and spend time with his family.

His son also played football for Opelika High School as a defensive end.

Marsiah Emmanuel Collins Cause Of Death

A mass shooting at a birthday party took the life of Marsiah Emmanuel Collins.

Whenever Corbin was with family or friends, he was selfless and protective. He was a person like that,” Heard said.

Victims Family Statement

He was an extremely humble child. Never misbehaved with anybody. In an interview with the Montgomery Advertiser Sunday, Marsiah Collins father said he was always smiling.

According to AL.com, Collins longed to be a musician after graduating from Opelika High School. His fall plans were to attend college.

Collins’ father, Martin Collins, told AL.com that his son was a great big brother to his sisters. Hismom’s personality was evident in him. He was a funny, charismatic boy who could light up a room just by being in it.

According to CNN, Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith was working as the track manager for Dadeville High School before attending the University of Alabama.

According to Janett Heard, her son was killed at the party after he “unfortunately encountered the suspects.”.