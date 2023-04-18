Who is Allen Stone’s wife? How many kids does Allen Stone have?

Allen Stone is a American professional soul and R&B singer and musician.

Allen Stone released his fve albums- the self-titled Allen Stone (2011, Last to Speak (2010, self-released), ATO Records), Building Balance (2019, ATO Records), Radius (2015, Capitol Records), and APART (2021, ATO Records).

On October 26, 2011, Allen Stone performed his song “Unaware” on Conan.

In 2012, Allen Stone was featured on the album “Neon Cathedral” by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore.

In 2012, Allen Stone was selected to be on MTVU’s Freshman 5 and tapped as VH1’s “First You Oughta Know” in 2013.

On February 3, 2013, Allen Stone appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and sang “Sleep”.

Allen Stone released his single “Perfect World” in 2018. And was seen doing duets with many contestants on American Idol.

Allen Stone released a new single “5 Minutes” on 4 October 2022.

Allen Stone released many songs like Consider Me, Give You Blue, Where You’re At, Naturally, Is This Love, I Know That I Wasn’t Right, Coming Home, What I’ve Seen, Back to the Swing, Look Outside, The Wire, Figure It Out, and more.

How old is Allen Stone?

Allen Stone’s age is 36 years. Allen Stone’s date of birth is 13 March 1987. Allen Stone was born to his parents in Chewelah, Washington, United States.

Allen Stone’s mother was an OB/GYN nurse and Allen Stone’s father was a preacher. Allen Stone’s nationality is American.

Who is Allen Stone wife?

Allen Stone’s marital status is married. Allen Stone wife is Tara Lawson.

Allen and Tara married a few years ago. Allen and Tara are enjoying their marriage relationship very well.

The couple has only one child (son), named Rudy Rocket Stone. The couple is still together.

Was Allen Stone on American Idol?

In 2018, Allen Stone appeared on “American Idol” to perform a duet with contestant Marcio Donaldson to Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”.

Allen Stone also performed a duet of his song “Unknown” with Denise Lorenzo, a contestant on her season of “American Idol”.

Read Also:- My Hero Academia Chapter 385: Tokoyami And Hawks Are In Great Peril In Gunga