Phil Sarver cause of death? A high school teacher and Soccer coach from Pennsylvania died

On 15 April 2023, Phil Sarver, a teacher and football coach at North East High School, suddenly passed away.

Who was Phil Sarver?

Phil was born and raised in North East, Pennsylvania and has dedicated his entire life to teaching and mentoring young people. Students enjoyed his entertaining lessons, and he was steadfast in his dedication. He was evidently passionate about what he did as a teacher.

His career as a soccer coach at North East High School spanned more than 20 years.

It was Phil’s nature to have various interests and skills. He loved the great outdoors and enjoyed fishing and scuba diving in Lake Erie during his free time. A passionate family guy, he loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Also, he was a family man.

Phil Sarver’s cause of death

Phil Sarver, a much-loved educator, mentor, and soccer coach, passed away on April 15th, 2023. Many of his students and players will remember him for his many contributions.

In his neighborhood, Phil was a source of motivation for the people, and everyone who knew him mourned his passing.

There is no information on the exact cause of death for Phil Sarver. Our news will be updated when we receive more information.

How did Phil Sarver die?

He passed away suddenly on April 15, 2023, while coaching football. On Facebook, North East School District officials shared the devastating news.

Phil Sarver Obituary

