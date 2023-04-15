How did Mark Sheehan Die? The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan has passed away at the age of 46

Mark Sheehan, co-founder and guitarist of Irish rock band The Script, has passed away. He was 46-year-old.

Who was Mark Sheehan?

In 1976, Sheehan was born in Dublin in Mount Brown in The Liberties area, and he was married to Reena Sheehan. Music was his passion from an early age, and he was a singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

In 1996-2001, he played guitar along with The Script’s frontman O’Donoghue in the band Mytown. The Script started in Dublin in 2001 with Sheehan as guitarist, O’Donoghue as singer songwriter and Power as drummer.

Sony Music Group signed the band and brought them to London. “We Cry” became their first full-length album and ranked number one in Ireland and the UK.

Afterwards, Science & Faith, #3, and No Sound Without Silence all topped both countries’ charts. Australia and the United States ranked third and second, respectively, for Science & Faith.

They have continued to tour the world and release original music albums, combining Irish themes with pop-rock influences.

How did Mark Sheehan die?

Mark passed away from a short illness on Friday, April 14, 2023. As of yet, we don’t know what caused his death – or what illness he suffered from.

His bandmates Danny and Glen recently completed their American tour and Mark took some time off to spend with his family.

Mark Sheehan Cause of Death

Mark Sheehan, 46, the beloved guitarist and co-founder of The Script, has passed away. On Friday, the band announced the tragic news on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Mark Sheehan announced his passing after a brief illness. He was much loved as a husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend. In this tragic time, the family and group ask fans to respect their privacy.”

Mark Sheehan Career:

In 2001, Sheehan founded the band with Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power in Dublin. O’Donoghue and Sheehan were childhood friends and former Mytown members.

With six studio albums under their belt, they’re best known for “Breakeven,” “Hall of Fame,” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.” Their self-titled debut album reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Among their most recent original music projects is Sunsets & Full Moons from 2019. In September last year, they released a single called “Dare You to Doubt Me.”

O’Donoghue, 42, told Sunday World last May that The Script performed a series of shows without Sheehan in 2021 and early 2022 in order to spend more time with his family.

In June, the band was scheduled to support Pink on her UK tour. His wife Rina and their three children, Cameron, Avery, and Lil, survive him.

