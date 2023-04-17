Nikita Washington Detroit: Who Was She? Obituary And Demise

Nikita, Washington Due to a woman’s death during childbirth, leaving her mother to care for her children, the city of Detroit is trending on social media. The deceased mother, an African American woman, passed away at Harper University Hospital the day afterwards giving birth to Nathaniel, her 12th child. When Patricia Pouncey thinks back on her daughter’s sad death in December, she feels numb.

Nikita Washington Detroit: Who Was She? What Became of Her?

Nikita Washington, a Detroit mother, died last year while giving birth to her 12th child. On December 22, Washington gave birth to her 12th child, Nathaniel, at Hutzel Hospital in Detroit.

Her sister, Daveia Knox, went to the hospital the next day to visit the baby but was unaware that her sister was having issues. Nikita’s oxygen level had decreased, necessitating a ventilator and emergency surgery due to internal bleeding. She died at 11:55 a.m. due to postpartum haemorrhage and complications from several C-sections, despite her family’s pleas to rescue her.

The family is unsure if the hospital tried everything possible to rescue Washington, and they have gotten no information or contact from the hospital. Washington’s death left her 12 children without a mother. Nonetheless, her mother, sisters, and extended relatives have assumed responsibility for their care.

While the father of Nikita’s younger children remains in prison, the father of her older children has passed away. Without their family, the kids would end up placed in the foster care system in Michigan.

Patricia depends on her religion to nurture her grandkids, and she is thankful for the contributions that enabled the family to purchase a new house and a trustworthy automobile.

Obituary And Death:

Nikita Washington’s obituary said she died in Eastpointe, Michigan, on December 23, 2022. She was born to loving parents on October 19, 1987. Nikita’s funeral was conducted on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Q A Cantrell Funeral Services LLC., at 22121 Kelly Road in Eastpointe.

The Detroit Medical Centre, which runs Harper University Hospital, declined to respond, citing privacy regulations. They just expressed their sympathy to the family. Now caring for Nikita’s 12 children, Patricia Pouncey encourages family members to aggressively advocate for their pregnant or giving birth to loved ones.

Read Also – Is Keean Johnson in a Relationship? Who is Keean Johnson Wife?