Is Keean Johnson in a Relationship? Who is Keean Johnson Wife?

Keean Johnson is a famous American actor.

Keean Johnson is well-recognized for his role as Adam Freeman in the “Spooksville” (2013-2014) television series.

In 2023, Keean Johnson appears in the “Waco: The Aftermath” television series.

Where is Keean Johnson from?

Keean Johnson’s age is 26 years. Keean Johnson’s date of birth is 25 October 1996. Keean Johnson was born to his parents in the United States. Keean Johnson is from Boulder, Colorado, U.S.

Keean Johnson’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Keean Johnson did his studies in his hometown. Keean Johnson’s nationality is American.

Who is Keean Johnson Wife?

Keean Johnson’s marital status is unmarried. Keean Johnson is in a relationship.

Keean Johnson has a cute and beautiful girlfriend. Keean Johnson girlfriend’s name is Sofia Boutella.

Keean Johnson and Sofia Boutella have been in a relationship since 2018 and are managing their relationship very well. The couple is still together.

What movies has Keean Johnson been in?

Keean Johnson is famous for his work in the “Nashville” (2012-2018) and “The Fosters” (2013-2018) television series.

In 2012, Keean Johnson made is acting debut with the “Sam Presents” film and “Nashville” television series.

Keean Johnson acted in many movies such as Heritage Falls, We Summon the Darkness, Alita: Battle Angel, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Emperor, Low Tide, Cut Throat City, Midway, and more.

“Welcome to the Underworld. From here there are worlds of worlds above worlds.” ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL (2019) Starring: Rosa Salazar . Christoph Waltz . Jennifer Connelly .

Mahershala Ali . Keean Johnson Director: Robert Rodriguez My Rating: 8 out of 10pic.twitter.com/0OrJFr4nCV — We Love Movies !!! 🎬 (@MoviePolls4U) September 6, 2020

Keean Johnson appeared in many television series, including Spooksville Freak Files, Switched at Birth, Euphoria, Guidance, The Fosters, Notorious, and many more.

