Missing Pavel Vekshin And Kiryl Schukin Found Dead

Two missing adults from Medford, Massachusetts, died in a Brighton storage location. Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, went missing in April after their families reported them missing.

How were Pavel Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin found?

Police found the bodies of Vekshin and Schukin in a storage unit on Lincoln Street in Brighton. The information was found when a search warrant was executed at the storage facility. The victims were discovered in plastic containers, according to police.

The deaths of Pavel Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin have left their families and friends in mourning, and the investigation into their murders is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Medford Police Department or the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Investigation into the case of both Pavel and Kiryl Schukin:

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office has stated that the deaths of Vekshin and Schukin are being treated as homicides.

The office has not provided any details regarding a possible motive for the murders or suspects in the case. They have stated that the investigation is ongoing and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

The news of the deaths has shocked and devastated the families and friends of Vekshin and Schukin. Vekshin’s mother, who lives in Russia, spoke with reporters and expressed her grief, saying she had been praying for her son’s safe return.

All about the families of both Pavel Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin:

Schukin’s sister, who lives in Belarus, also spoke with reporters and said that her brother had moved to the United States two years ago to pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

She described him as a kind and ambitious person who had many friends. Pavel Vekshin’s family has been praying tribute on social media and praying for his soul to rest in peace. The news of their deaths has left them all in deep sorrow.

The Medford Police Department has issued a statement expressing their condolences to the families of Vekshin and Schukin and stating that they will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office to bring those responsible for the murders to justice.

