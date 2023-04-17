How did Joshua Owen Die? Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed In Cyrus

officers shot during a domestic dispute on Saturday night in west-central Minnesota. Let’s investigate it further.

How did Joshua Owen Die?

Josh Owen, a delegate for the Pope District Sheriff’s Office, passed on after the episode, which was accounted for at 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Stromen Road in Cyrus, a local area of about 300 individuals, as per recognitions posted via virtual entertainment by Minnesota police organisations and sheriff’s workplaces. In a post, Owen’s father, Dan Owen, stated that Saturday marked his 44th birthday. “I’m numb at this moment,” he wrote. Josh was born on April 15, 1979, and was taken from us that day. Rest in peace, my son.

Appointee Brody Merrill, Delegate Owen’s accomplice, was likewise injured. He was born and raised in Thief River Falls, where his family still resides. Several family members work for local law enforcement agencies. The Deputy Merrill family released the following statement: “Brody is ok physically, he’s hurt but going to be ok, but he’s devastated.” Tonight, he lost one of his best friends.

Minnesota Shooting Explained:

Deputies from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, the Glenwood and Starbuck Police Departments, and a Cyrus residential address were sent to a domestic complaint on Saturday, April 15, just before 7:30 p.m. During the attempted arrest, officers and a person inside the residence fought with guns at one point. Two Pope Province delegate sheriffs and one Starbuck police were shot. The Starbucks worker was hurt but did not go to the hospital. One Pope County police sheriff received treatment and was later released. When the other officer got to the hospital, he was in bad condition and died from his injuries. In the exchange of gunfire, a man who was the target was also struck and killed. There is no ongoing threat to the general public at this time.

The Minnesota Department of Criminal Misgiving was mentioned to investigate this occasion by the Pope Area Sheriff’s Office. That organization will provide additional investigation-related details. Following the incident, representatives Mary Franson of Alexandria and Paul Anderson of Starbucks jointly issued a statement. The assertion said, “We are devastated about this evening’s occurrence in Cyrus. This is a terrible sign of the perils that our public security experts face safeguarding our networks,” “If it’s not too much trouble, go along with us in appealing to God for the groups of the officials, the local area of Cyrus, the Starbuck Police Division, and the Pope District Sheriff’s Office.”

The Starbucks police officer’s condition and name have not been made public. A large number of police vehicles took the body of Deputy Owen to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Three weeks ago, the sheriff’s office honoured Deputy Owen and Deputy Merrill for rescuing a victim from a burning house.

Tributes to Joshua Owen:

The death of Josh Owen has started a great flood of compassion toward Josh Owen’s family from the local police area and then some. Gary Schroeder Sr., a former Assistant Fire Marshal, wrote: “ Joshua Owen, RIP! I appreciate your service. Ben Hartwell penned: I sincerely apologize for this terrible loss. I will miss my buddy Josh, a true hero. Peace to you and your entire family in my prayers. Specialists are, as of now, investigating Josh Owen’s demise conditions. The tragic loss has horrified the community, and the news has crushed Josh Owen’s friends and family.

