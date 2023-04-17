Is Raquel Leviss Married? Know Raquel Leviss Love and Dating History

Raquel Leviss is a famous American Television Personality.

Raquel Leviss is well-recognized for her role in the “Vanderpump Rules” (2016-2023) tv series.

Raquel Leviss is also famous for her work in the “Dish Nation” (2023), ‘Entertainment Tonight (2023)”, and “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (2019-2023) television series.

In 2020, Raquel Leviss made her television debut with the “Popternative” television series.

Where is Raquel Leviss Born?

Raquel Leviss was born to her parents in Sonoma, California, United States. Raquel Leviss’s date of birth is 12 September 1994. Raquel Leviss’s age is 28 years. Raquel Leviss did her studies at Sonoma State University. Sonoma State University. Raquel Leviss’s height is 5 feet 9 inches. Raquel Leviss’s nationality is American.

Is Raquel Leviss married?

No, Raquel Leviss is not married. Raquel Leviss’s marital status was engaged. Raquel Leviss got engaged to her boyfriend in 2021 but did not marry. Raquel Leviss has had many relationships and has dated a few as well.

Who is Raquel Leviss Husband?

Raquel Leviss’s marital status was engaged. Raquel Leviss husband/boyfriend is James Kennedy.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy started their relationship in 2016. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy got engaged in May 2021, after being in a relationship for five years.

A few months after getting engaged, in December 2021, Raquel and James ended their long-time relationship and separated.

Raquel Leviss Dating History

After her split from James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss briefly dated Peter Madrigal. Thereafter, Raquel Leviss dated Tom Schwartz.

Raquel Leviss was also linked with Oliver Saunders, but the relationship between the two is not confirmed.

Raquel Leviss was also rumored to be in a relationship with Tom Sandoval. But it is yet to be confirmed by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval that they are dating each other.

