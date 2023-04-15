Is Jack Nicholson currently married? See Jack Nicholson Dating History

Jack Nicholson is a notable American retired actor as well as a filmmaker.

Jack Nicholson won many awards such as three BAFTA Awards, a Grammy Award, three Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and more.

In 1956, Jack Nicholson made his television debut with the “NBC Matinee Theater” series.

In 1958, Jack Nicholson made his film debut with “The Cry Baby Killer” film.

Jack Nicholson acted in many movies and tv shows such as The Little Shop of Horrors, The Terror, The Shooting, Ride in the Whirlwind, Hells Angels on Wheels, Head, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Reds, Batman, How Do You Know, The Barbara Stanwyck Show, The Andy Griffith Show, Hawaiian Eye, The Barbara Stanwyck Show, and more.

How old is Jack Nicholson?

Jack Nicholson’s birth name is John Joseph Nicholson. Jack Nicholson’s age is 85 years. Jack Nicholson’s birth date is 22 April and his birth year is 1939.

Jack Nicholson was born to June Frances Nicholson and Donald Furcillo in Neptune City, New Jersey, United States. Jack Nicholson’s height is 1.77 m. Jack Nicholson did her studies at Manasquan High School.

Who is Jack Nicholson Wife?

Jack Nicholson’s marital status is divorced. Jack Nicholson wife was Sandra Knight. She is also an actress.

Jack Nicholson and Sandra Knight met on the set of the movie “The Terror”.

Jack Nicholson and Sandra Knight married in 1962. In 1963, Sandra Knight gave birth to Jack’s daughter, who was named Jennifer Nicholson.

Jack Nicholson divorced in 1968 after eight years of marriage to Sandra Knight.

Is Jack Nicholson currently in a Relationship?

Jack Nicholson is not in a relationship with anyone right now. But Jack Nicholson has had many relationships before this.

Jack Nicholson is best known for his three relationships.

Jack Nicholson was in a relationship with Angelica Huston from 1973 to 1990. After this, Jack Nicholson had a relationship with Rebecca Broussard from 1989 to 1994.

Jack Nicholson was in a relationship with Michelle Phillips from 1999 to 2004.

Jack Nicholson Dating History

Jack Nicholson married once in his life but had many relationships.

Jack Nicholson’s Girlfriends- Paula Hamilton, Apollonia van Ravenstein, Susanna Moore, Zouzou and Christa Helm, Georgianna Carter (1957 – 1960), Lynette Bernay (1960), Mimi Machu (1967 – 1971), Susan Anspach (1969 – 1970), Michelle Phillips (1970 – 1972), Rita Moreno (1970), Candice Bergen (1971), Anjelica Huston (1973 – 1990), Jill St. John (1976 – 1977), Kelly LeBrock (1979 – 1980), Rachel Ward (1980 – 1981), Winnie Hollman (1980 – 1985), aren Mayo-Chandler (1987 – 1988), Rebecca Broussard (1988 – 1993), Tracy Richman (1990 – 1991), Julie Delpy (1992), Amber Smith (1993 – 1994), Sharon Stone (1996), Cynthia Basinet (1997 – 1999), Lara Flynn Boyle (1999 – 2003), Kate Moss (2004), Paz de la Huerta (2006), and more.

Read Also:- Who is Troian Bellisario married to? How did Troian Bellisario meet her husband?