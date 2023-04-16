Sahith Theegala and His Girlfriend Juju R Chan, A Sneak Peak Into Their Dating Life

Sahith Theegala is a rising star in the world of golf, and his recent success on the course has brought him a lot of attention. But along with his achievements, his personal life has also been a topic of discussion. Specifically, people have been curious about his girlfriend and the nature of their relationship.

Who is Sahith Theegala?

As a professional athlete, Sahith Theegala has been in the public eye for a few years now. He first gained attention in the golf world during his college career at Pepperdine University, where he was a standout player. He earned several awards and accolades during his time there, including being named the 2020 Ben Hogan Award winner, which recognizes the top men’s college golfer in the United States. After graduating from Pepperdine, Theegala turned pro and began competing on various tours. He has played on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is one level below the PGA Tour, as well as on the Asian Tour and the PGA Tour Canada. He has also played in several PGA Tour events as a sponsor’s exemption, which is a special invitation given to up-and-coming players.

His Dating Life with Juju R Chan

Throughout all of this, Theegala has kept his personal life relatively private. He has not shared much about his family or romantic relationships, which has only fueled curiosity from fans and media alike.

When Theegala and Juju were both students at Pepperdine University, they began dating. He was a three-time All-American in college. During his last year, he won the Southwestern Invitational, the Alister MacKenzie Invitational, and the Australian Master of the Amateurs. On the side, he was dating Juju, whose team broke the Pepperdine swim and dive record in the 200-medley relay; at the 2019 Pacific Coast Swim and Dive Conference Championships. The couple met in college and have been pursuing a love life since 2023. They had traveled to Maui to celebrate the New Year. Their Instagram posts verified their connection and included photos of them having fun in the Hawaiian waves.

