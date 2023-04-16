Season 39 of Jeopardy! premiered a new episode on Friday, April 14, 2023, with three contestants. The panel is made up of one returning player and two new players, according to the show’s premise. In the most recent episode, two-day winner Ben Chan returned to face Kari Elsila, a grant strategy consultant from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California, in his third game.

Who Won Jeopardy Tonight?

Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was today’s returning champion, earning $46,001 from two games. Ben Chan, the two-day champion, made his debut appearance on Jeopardy! on April 12. Since then, the Green Bay native has kept his winning run going.

What Exactly Happened?

The categories for the first round in the most recent show included “New York Nicks, Baker’s Dozen, Potent Potable Rhyme Time, Heads I Win, Tales, You Lose.” Ben became a pro on his third day after winning two consecutive games. He won the first round with 14 correct answers and one wrong response. New players, on the other hand, had difficulty matching Ben’s score. Greg Czaja performed admirably, with seven right and two incorrect responses. Kari Elsila provided four right answers; however, she discovered the first Daily Double and sadly provided the incorrect response. Her score dropped to 0 for a while. Ben had a score of $8,600, Greg had a score of $2,800, and Kari had a score of $400 after the first round.

Second Round in Jeopardy Tonight

The categories in the second round of the Ken Jennings-hosted program were “The Ottoman Empire, “B” and, World Facts, Anagrammed Scientists, 20th Century Women, and Deity Add A Letter.” Kari and Greg worked hard to score large, but Ben had set the bar too high after winning a Daily Double. The round of Double Jeopardy consisted of two Daily Doubles. While one went to Ben, who won $10,000, Greg’s luck was not in his favor. The latter discovered a True Daily Double, which means he gambled the full sum on a single question. Regrettably, the solution proved to be inaccurate. Despite suffering a significant loss, Greg finished second, while Kari remained in third place. Ben had a score of $20,800, Greg had a score of $8,000, and Kari had a score of $7,200 in the second round.

The Final Round

Greg and Ben correctly answered the final question in the Final Jeopardy round. Kari, on the other hand, lost $5,000 for responding incorrectly. Ben Chan, the defending champion, chose to play it cautiously and risked only $2,200, while the new players with low scores wagered between $4,000 and $5,000. Ben finished first, followed by Greg in second and Kari in third. Therefore, Ben Chan won Jeopardy tonight.

