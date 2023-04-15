Who is Logan Barnhart? Romance Novel Cover Model Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack on Police

A romance novel cover model named Logan Barnhart was given a three-year prison term on Thursday for his part in the attack on police at the Capitol on January 6.

Who is Logan Barnhart?

Barnhart, 42, from Michigan, gained notoriety for his appearance on the cover of romance novels under the pseudonym “Julian Starr.”

However, he became involved in the far-right movement. He was seen in photos and videos taken during the Capitol attack, wearing a helmet and gas mask and using a police riot shield to breach the Capitol building.

What did Logan Barnhart do?

He attacks the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. On March 9, 2021, he was arrested and charged with several crimes, including obstructing law enforcement during a civil disturbance and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

On December 13, 2021, he confessed to the charges. Barnhart showed sadness for his conduct and apologized to law enforcement personnel who were present during the incident during his sentencing hearing.

However, the court highlighted the significance of Barnhart’s acts and the importance of responsibility, adding that the “attack on the Capitol was an attack on our democracy and the rule of law.”

Barnhart received a three-year prison term for disrupting an official procedure and assault on a federal officer.

The penalty is severe for a defendant participating in the Jan. 6 incident, described as an attempt to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Reactions of the community to Logan Barnhart:

The sentencing has drawn attention from across the political spectrum, with some criticizing the punishment as too harsh and others applauding it as a necessary step toward justice.

Some have pointed out the irony of a romance novel cover model involved in a violent attack on democracy.

Logan Barnhart’s sentencing brings attention to the effects of the Capitol attack on January 6 and the ongoing efforts to hold those responsible accountable.

The attack marked a significant moment in U.S. history and has led to an increased examination of political violence and the role of social media in spreading dangerous and false information.

