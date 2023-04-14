Who is Nima Momeni? Nima Momeni Arrested in Charge of Killing CashApp Founder.

A 38-year-old Emeryville man, Nima Momeni, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee on April 4.

Who is Nima Momeni?

Nima Momeni, identified as the suspect, faces murder charges, said San Francisco police chief Bill Scott. Momeni and Lee knew each other, but the police chief declined to comment on their relationship at the press conference.

“There is evidence that they knew one another, and that is about all I can say for now,” Scott said.

Momeni is an IT consultant and entrepreneur, according to his LinkedIn profile. According to his resume and Yelp page, he founded Expand IT in 2010.

“Using our technical support and service solutions, you’ll help your business save, succeed, and grow more rapidly,” according to a Yelp description. One Yelp review from 2014 gave the company a four-star rating.

Bob Lee was killed while visiting San Francisco.

Recently relocated to Miami, Bob Lee reportedly visited the Bay Area when he was brutally murdered. Numerous reports indicate Lee moved to Miami from San Francisco, where he resided for years.

Following Lee’s death, many people paid tribute to the devoted father who founded the cash app. Bob Lee was described by Phil Barkett, a friend of his, as generous and a good father.

San Francisco police arrested Momeni in Emeryville, California, according to Mission Local. In addition to the information released so far, authorities have not provided any additional details about the case.

His professional life

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni lists UC Berkeley and Laney College in Oakland, California. Momeni is not listed on the UC Berkeley website, according to a spokesperson.

His own IT consulting company, Expand IT, was founded in 2010, the Chronicle reported. The company’s website states it works with nonprofits, government agencies, and healthcare clients.

Momeni was praised by two people who hired him as an IT vendor for his professionalism, competence and humility. His resume also lists a number of other startups he worked at in the Bay Area, according to the Chronicle.

