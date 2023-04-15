Who is Jayshawn Moore? NJ College Student Endures Hours-Long Sexual Assault at Knifepoint in Dorm Room

On Wednesday evening, a female student at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey was sexually assaulted for hours at knifepoint in her dorm room, according to university officials. The suspect in the assault has been identified as Jayshawn Moore, a fellow student at the university.

Who is Jayshawn Moore?

Jayshawn Moore is the suspect in the sexual assault at the knifepoint of a female student at a University in New Jersey. He is a fellow student at the university and has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Moore allegedly gained entry to the victim’s dorm room using a stolen key and proceeded to assault her while brandishing a knife sexually.

The assault reportedly lasted for several hours, during which time the victim could not call for help or escape. She was eventually able to alert campus security, who contacted the police.

What did he do?

He assaulted a woman at a university. He is accused of breaking into her room using a stolen key and assaulting her while brandishing a knife. The victim reportedly could not call for help or escape during the assault. Moore has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

University officials have expressed shock and outrage at the incident, emphasizing their commitment to the safety and well-being of all students on campus. They have also urged anyone with information about the assault to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Following the assault, campus security increased patrols and implemented other measures to ensure student safety. The university also provides counseling and support services to the victim and other campus community members who may have been affected by the incident.

Is he arrested?

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested Moore, who was still in the victim’s dorm room. He has been charged with sexual assault.

Moore is currently held in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Police are urging anyone with information about the assault or Jayshawn Moore to come forward and assist in the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity on campus or has other relevant information is encouraged to contact the police immediately.

