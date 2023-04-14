Who is Jackson Pinney? Suspect Arrested After Shooting in Roseville and Threatening California Capitol

A man suspected of a series of shootings in Roseville and Citrus Heights and threatening the California Capitol has been arrested. Jackson Pinney, 37, was taken into custody by the Roseville Police Department on Wednesday evening following a search that lasted several hours.

How the shooting took place?

Jackson Pinney was involved in multiple shootings in Roseville and Citrus Heights earlier in the day. The shootings left one victim with injuries, but the injuries are not life-threatening. Pinney allegedly made threats against the California Capitol building.

Law enforcement officials immediately responded to the situation, evacuating the Capitol and nearby buildings as a precaution.

A SWAT team was dispatched to Pinney’s residence in Roseville, where he was believed to be barricaded inside. Negotiations with Pinney lasted for several hours before he was eventually taken into custody.

What is the jackson Pinney motive behind the shooting?

The reasons behind the shootings and threats are still unknown. Authorities have asserted that they do not think the incident has anything to do with terrorism or politics.

Roseville and Citrus Heights residents were left void by the day’s events. Law enforcement officials received praise from the public for their prompt action and management of the situation.

Why is Jackson Pinney?

Jackson Pinney, a 30-year-old resident of Hayward, was apprehended by officers in the vicinity of Douglas Boulevard and Auburn-Folsom Road.

He was found to be in possession of two vehicles: a 1996 white Acura Integra with California number plate number 6FWU532 and a 2002 gold Ford F-150 with California number plate number 6V04299.

Pinney has been charged of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, firing from a moving vehicle, firing at an occupied building, and illegal gun possession, among other offences.

The investigation related to the case of:

The investigation into the shootings and threats is ongoing, and authorities have stated that they are still trying to gather all the relevant information of the incident. Anyone with information is urged to come forward and assist the investigation.

We consider the pain suffered by the victim and their loved ones as the investigation goes on. We support the efforts being made by law enforcement to track down the suspect.

Law enforcement is trying their hardest to ensure the neighborhood’s safety. Everyone is sad, and they have been praying for the dead ones.

