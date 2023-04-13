Ten Hag confirms Rashford to miss “several games” with groin injury

Rashford will miss “a few games” for Manchester United due to an injury to his groin. His return is expected before the season ends.

The United captain was asked about his striker, who injured his ankle with 10 minutes left in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton. Ten Hag is scheduled to play Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

On Wednesday, the coach explained that the injury may last a few games. He didn’t give further details because he didn’t know.

It has been a record-breaking season for Rashford for United, and his absence will be crucial during a hectic period of matches, Xinhua reported.

On Thursday, United will face Sevilla in the Europa League return leg before an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton the following week.’

Who is Rashford?

Rashford is a professional English footballer. He injured himself in a game and had to leave a few matches.

In a statement coach said,

Due to his injuries, he cannot play any upcoming games. Due to the fact that we do not know more details, I am unable to provide any more information. On Wednesday, the coach said the team would have to see how the injury develops.

It is his best season ever for United as he has scored 28 goals in all competitions, and Rashford’s absence will be significant during an intense period of matches.

United will visit Nottingham Forest on Thursday before facing Sevilla in next week’s Europa League return leg and then taking on Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on April 22.

Despite the setback, he knows he will return soon, which makes him optimistic about the future. Ten Hag said, “He has already started recovering and rehabing, which will help him get back to work as soon as possible.”.