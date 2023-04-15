Seaside Park Shooting Explained: Four Individuals Were Hurt and Three Were Arrested.

On Thursday, at least three people were shot at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Officers responded to the park, a 325-acre expanse that borders Long Island Sound, after receiving a report of a double shooting. Later, the number of shooting victims was revised to three.

What Happened?

Three persons have been detained in connection with a shooting that injured four people. According to Police Chief Roderick Porter, the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. According to Porter, there was a mob where shots were fired, and four persons were shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. “Because of the warmer weather and the possibility of large crowds, we had extra people today in addition to our usual engagement details.” “We had about 12 to 14 extra officers today,” Porter explained. Porter attributes their ability to respond so swiftly to having more patrols on the ground.

Seaside Park Shooting Explained:

On Thursday, at least three people were shot at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Officers responded to the park, a 325-acre expanse along Long Island Sound, after receiving a report of a double shooting, police said in a tweet at 6:14 p.m. Thursday. Later, the number of shooting victims was revised to three. However, no other information was provided at the time. A 58-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Bridgeport on Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m., police officers arrived at East Main and Arctic Streets and discovered an unresponsive guy lying on the ground before Shorty’s Deli. According to authorities, medical personnel took him to a nearby hospital, and he died there. This is an ongoing narrative.

