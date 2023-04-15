Who is Courtney Coco and what happened to her?

Courtney Coco: Who was she

Nineteen years old Courtney Coco was a resident of Rapides Parish, Louisiana. She was a student at Northwestern State University, where she was studying criminal justice.

Her mother, Stephanie Belgard, last saw her on October 1, 2004. On the show Dateline NBC, she talked about her daughter “It was opening day of squirrel season, and we were going camping for the weekend.”

“Courtney was over at my house, and I asked her if she wanted to go with us.

But she didn’t want to go. She’s not the camping type.”

Stephanie said about her loving daughter, “She always worked hard to better herself and build her future; she just loved life. Her sisters and nephews miss her greatly.”

Courtney Coco: What happened to him

Courtney’s body was found in an abandoned Winnie, Texas, building on October 4, 2004. Later her death was declared as a homicide, but her body was found in a state of decomposition, so still, the real cause is unknown.

Her mother recalled that day and said, “I thought I heard things. It couldn’t be her. I just dropped the phone and fell to the floor.” Later in 2021, a person named David Anthony Burns was arrested in this case. He was charged with second-degree murder.

According to the police, Burns was the former fiance of the victim’s elder sister; he tried to rob her before killing her. During the court hearing, many of the witnesses testified to know more about the secret affair between Burns and Courtney.

In last year October 2022, he was found guilty of second-degree murder. In the court verdict on November 28, 2022, Burns was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Public opinion on this issue:

Jeannie Barbat

So sad to see one of my previous students who passed away so tragically and so young. So heartbreaking for her family and friends. Although decades have passed, those closest to her will always feel that pain. Prayers always for her family.

Marla Burns Gamble

Dateline says or either Woody Overton told them that he had the whole case. They don’t have the whole case because they didn’t get anybody else’s side. Other than Courtney’s family’s side

Nicole Orzech

Thank you KALB, Dateline, and everyone who covered this precious case. Courtney is very dear to my heart. Her life matters, her story matters, and justice matters. May God be glorified that our prayers have finally been answered for justice, and may the hope, fortitude, courage, and determination this family exudes be a light for so many hurting families.

