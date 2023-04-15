Is Taylor Tomlinson in a Relationship? Who is Taylor Tomlinson Boyfriend?

Taylor Tomlinson is a famous Ammerican Comedian. Taylor Tomlinson is well-known for released two netflix stand-up specials Look At You (2022) and Quarter-Life Crisis (2020).

Taylor Tomlinson is also very popular on the social media platform Tick-Talk. Taylor Tomlinson became the 7th most followed comedian in 2022.

Taylor Tomlinson’s popularity helped Taylor get sponsorship from Hotels.com, which she promotes on TikTok.

Taylor Tomlinson began hosting “Sad in the City” a distributed video podcast on YouTube in 2021.

Taylor Tomlinson started his comedy career at the age of 16. Taylor Tomlinson performed in school venues, church basements and coffee shops in his early days.

In 2015, Taylor Tomlinson was among 10 finalists on the 9th season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” and in 2019, Taylor Tomlinson was named one of the “Top 10 Comics to Watch” at That Laughs Festival.

Taylor Tomlinson has appeared on Canaan, The Tonight Show, and various Comedy Central productions.

Taylor Tomlinson performed for 15 minutes in an episode of “The Comedy Lineup” the Netflix stand-up series in 2018.

Taylor Tomlinson was part of the podcast Self-Helpless in 2020 with fellow comedians Delanie Fisher and Kelsey Cook.

Taylor Tomlinson has been included in the “Forbes 30 Under 30” list in December 2021.

In March 2022, Taylor Tomlinson’s “Look at You” Netflix stand-up special premiered.

What age is Taylor Tomlinson?

Taylor Tomlinson’s age is 29 years. Taylor Tomlinson’s full name is Taylor Elyse Tomlinson. Taylor Tomlinson’s date of birth is 4 November 1993.

Taylor Tomlinson was born to her parents in Orange County, California, United States. Taylor Tomlinson has three siblings. Taylor Tomlinson’s nationality is American.

Taylor Tomlinson did her studies at Temecula Valley High School, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, the San Diego metropolitan area, and California State University San Marcos.

Who is Taylor Tomlinson Boyfriend?

Everyone wants to know about Taylor Tomlinson’s love and dating life. Taylor Tomlinson’s fans ask many questions related to his personal life- Is Taylor Tomlinson in a Relationship? Is Taylor Tomlinson married? Who is Taylor Tomlinson Boyfriend?

Yes, Taylor Tomlinson was in a relationship. As of now, Taylor Tomlinson is probably single.

Taylor Tomlinson Boyfriend’s name is is Sam Morril. He is also a comedian

Taylor Tomlinson began a relationship with fellow comedian Sam Morrill in March 2020. After being in a relationship for two years, the couple called it quits in February 2022 and separated.

