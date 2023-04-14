Is Gillian Jacobs married? Who is Gillian Jacobs Boyfriend?

Gillian Jacobs is an American Professional actressas wellas a director.

Gillian Jacobs is well-recognized for her role as Britta Perry in the “Community” and as Mickey Dobbs in the “Love” television series.

In 2023, Gillian Jacobs appears as Mary Jayne Gold in the “Transatlantic” televison series.

From 2019 to the present, Gillian Jacobs appeares in the “Blood Ties” podcast.

Gillian Jacobs will be seen in the “Community: The Movie” upcoming film.

Where is Gillian Jacobs Born?

Gillian Jacobs’s full name is Gillian MacLaren Jacobs. Gillian Jacobs’s age is 40 years. Gillian Jacobs’s birth date is 19 October and her birth year is 1982.

Gillian Jacobs was born to Martina Magenau Jacobs and William F. Jacobs Jr in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

Gillian Jacobs’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. Gillian Jacobs did her studies at Mt. Lebanon High School and the Juilliard School. Gillian Jacobs’s nationality is American.

Who is Gillian Jacobs Boyfriend?

Gillian Jacobs’s marital status is unmarried.

Gillian Jacobs doesn’t have a boyfriend. Gillian Jacobs is not dating anyone or in any relationship with anyone.

There is no information on whether Gillian Jacobs was in a relationship with anyone previously. Gillian Jacobs must have dated someone earlier but Gillian did not share any information about it.

What movies has Gillian Jacobs been in?

In 2005, Gillian Jacobs made her acting debut with the “Building Girl” film.

In 2006, Gillian Jacobs made her television debut with “The Book of Daniel” series.

In 2022, Gillian Jacobs appeared in the Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, The Contractor, and The Seven Faces of Jane films, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Minx television series.

As a director, Gillian Jacobs worked on More Than Robots, Curated, and The Queen of Code films.

Gillian Jacobs acted in many web series like Don Cheadle Is Captain Planet, Tiny Commando, Vindicators 2: Last Stand Between Earth and Doom, STRANGER THINGS: A Bad Lip Reading, The Book Club, Christmas Delivery, and more.

Gillian Jacobs also acted in many movies such as Gardens of the Night, Helena from the Wedding, Revenge for Jolly!, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Made in Cleveland, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Mark, Mary & Some Other People, Fear Street Part Three: 1666, and more.

Read Also:- Who is Hassie Harrison Boyfriend 2023? Know her dating History