Is Miles Ocampo in a relationship? Who is Miles Ocampo Boyfriend?

Miles Ocampo is a popular Filipino actress, singer, model, and writer.

Miles Ocampo, a former mainstay in the kiddie gag show Goin’ Bullitt, is a member of her Crown Artist, a talent agency founded by Maja Salvador.

Miles Ocampo previously worked for Star Magic from 2004 to 2022.

In 2004, Miles Ocampo made her acting debut with the “Mangarap Ka” film.

Miles Ocampo is famous for her work in the Luv U, Home Sweetie Home, And I Love You So, and ASAP television series.

In 2023, Miles Ocampo appeared in the “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” series.

From 2021 to the present, Miles Ocampo appears in the “Eat Bulaga!” and “Happy Together” television series.

In 2004, Miles Ocampo made her film debut with the “Lastikman: Unang Banat” film. Miles Ocampo also acted in many movies auch as Paano Na Kaya, The Achy Breaky Hearts, Write About Love, You Changed My Life, A Very Special Love, and more.

What is the real name of Miles Ocampo?

Miles’ real name is Camille Tan Hojilla but she is professionaliy known as Miles Ocampo.

How old is Miles Ocampo?

Miles Ocampo’s age is 25 years. Miles Ocampo’s date of birth is 1 May 1997. Miles Ocampo was born to her parents in Quezon City, Philippines.

Miles Ocampo’s height is 1.6 m. Miles Ocampo’s nationality is Philippine. Miles Ocampo did her studies at the University of the Philippines.

Is Miles Ocampo in a relationship?

Yes, Miles Ocampo is in a relationship.

Miles Ocampo is in a romantic relationship for the last two years.

Miles Ocampo will be Still in Relationship and in any Relationship before that but Miles Ocampo has not given any information about it.

Miles Ocampo’s fans are very curious to know about their relationship and fuel many rumours.

Who is Miles Ocampo Boyfriend?

Yes, Miles Ocampo is in a relationship and Miles Ocampo has a boyfriend.

Miles Ocampo boyfriend is Elijah Canlas. Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas started dating each other in 2021.

As of the present day, Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas are still together. Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas have an age gap of 4 years.

Miles Ocampo previously dated Marco Gumbao from 2012 to 2013.

