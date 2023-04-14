Antiques Roadshow Expert Judith Miller Passes Away at 71, Cause of death Explained

Judith Miller, an Antiques Roadshow expert, died at 71. Her family confirmed her death on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023. Judith was an antique expert on the famous BBC show for many years.

Who was Judith Miller?

Judith Miller, a well-known antique specialist, died at 71. She began her career in the 1970s, working for the famous auctions firm Sotheby’s, and co-founded DK Collectables Price Guides.

For almost 20 years, she was a common expert on the iconic BBC show Antiques Roadshow, where she shared her great knowledge of antiques with a large audience.

Following her death, honours flooded in from all around the antique industry, with many complimenting her enthusiasm for her job and her ability to bring antiques to life for a broad audience.

What was the Career of Judith Miller?

In the 1970s, Judith started her career in the antique industry, working for the famous auction house Sotheby’s. She ultimately co-founded DK Collectables Price Guides, which has become one of the most popular and renowned sites for antique collectors worldwide.

For almost 20 years, Judith Miller was a regular specialist on Antiques Roadshow, bringing vital insights and knowledge to the show’s many viewers.

She was well-known for her extensive understanding of antiquities such as pottery, furniture, and glassware.

What is the cause of death of Judith Miller?

The cause of death for Judith has not been confirmed. Our team is investigating the cause of death. However, she might have died as a consequence of a brief illness.

Judith Miller has made lasting contributions to the antique industry. Her work on Antiques Roadshow helped to introduce the world of antiques to a broader audience and motivated many individuals to become collectors.

Her many publications, other resources, and the recollections of those who knew and worked with her will carry on her legacy.

Tributes to Judith:

Tributes have poured in from across the antique world and beyond after her passing. Many have praised Judith’s passion for her work and her ability to bring antiques to life for a wide audience.

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce said, “Judith was a much-loved and valued member of the Antiques Roadshow family. Her knowledge, enthusiasm and warmth will be greatly missed by us all.”

Antique dealer and television presenter David Dickinson added, “Judith was a true expert in her field and a lovely person. Her passing is a great loss to the antique world.

