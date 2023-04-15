Is Boy George married? Who is Boy George Wife?

Boy George is a popular British Singer-songwiter, author, DJ, and Mixed Media Artist. Boy George is well-recognized for his androgynous appearance and soulful voice.

Boy George is famous as the lead singer of the pop band Culture Club since 1981. Boy George began his career in 1987.

In 1987, Boy George released his first studio album “Sold”.

Boy George released three EPs- The Devil in Sister George EP, King of Queens, and Straight.

In 1987, Boy George released his debut single “Everything I Own”.

Boy George hit songs are “The Crying Game”, “Bow Down Mister”, “Sold”, “Live My Life”, “Don’t Cry”, “Don’t Take My Mind on a Trip”, “Sweet Toxic Love/Am I Losing Control”, “Funtime”, and more.

Boy George also appeared in many television shows such as Taboo, The Voice Australia, Who Do You Think You Are?, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Hollyoaks, The New Celebrity Apprentice, and more.

What is Boy George’s real name?

Boy George’s real name is George Alan O’Dowd. Boy George’s date of birth is 14 June 1961. Boy George’s age is 61 years.

Boy George was born to Dinah O’Dowd and Jeremiah O’Dowd in Barnehurst, Bexleyheath, United Kingdom.

Boy George’s height is 1.83 m. Boy George has five siblings- Siobhan O’Dowd, Gerald O’Dowd, Kevin O’Dowd, David O’Dowd, and Richard O’Dowd. Boy George’s nationality is British.

Is Boy George married?

Boy George is not married. Boy George is not married yet. Boy George is currently single.

When asked about his $exual orientation by Barbara Walters in a 1985 interview, Boy George said that he was bi$exual and had many boyfriends and girlfriends.

Who is Boy George Wife?

Boy George didn’t marry because he didn’t have a wife.

In 1995, Boy George revealed that he was actually [email protected], not bi$exual, and had secret relationships with Culture Club drummer, Jon Moss, and punk rock singer Kirk Brandon.

Boy George is not in any relationship with anyone and is not dating anyone now.

How much is Boy George Net Worth?

Boy George’s net worth is around $50 million or £43,946,400. Boy George has earned his income from his singing career.

Boy George released many songs and wrote songs for many artists. Boy George also won many awards for his singing and voice. Boy George also owns expensive cars.

