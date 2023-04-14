Who Was LaShawn Thompson? How Did He Pass Away? LaShawn Thompson Was Devoured Alive By Bed Bugs

After being devoured alive by insects as well as bed bugs, LaShawn Thompson passed away in a jail in Atlanta. He was chosen to take to the Fulton County Jail after being arrested for simple battery, a misdemeanor, in Atlanta last summer, according to officials. There, they decided he was mentally ill and put him in the psychiatric wing.

Cause Of Death Of LaShawn Thompson

A Fulton County Medical Examiner’s investigation states that Thompson was discovered unconscious in his detention cell on September 19 and was later pronounced dead following unsuccessful attempts to save his life by responding local law enforcement and medical officials. LaShawn Thompson, 35, passed away at the Fulton County Prison in Georgia from bed bugs and insects that had eaten him alive.

The coroner noted that Thompson's body showed no visible signs of trauma, yet his whole body was surrounded by bed bugs. Also, the report mentions a "serious bed bug contamination" in the prisoner's cell in the mental health facility.

Necessary Actions Taken After LaShawn Thompson’s Death

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office also expressed sympathy to Thompson’s family and said that an investigation into his death had been opened. The facility has authorized an additional $500,000 budget expense to “resolve the infestation of dust mites, lice, and other varmints” within the building as part of a larger plan to make changes to the facility. These necessary actions include cleaning operations to reduce communicable diseases as well. Checking for hygienic practices was included in standard security processes.

