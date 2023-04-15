Craig Breen, an Irish driver, has died in a crash in Croatia while testing

A popular Ireland rally driver, Craig Breen, died in the accident. This tragic accident happened during a pre-event test for the Croatian round of the world championship. All this information was provided by the Hyundai team in an official statement on Thursday.

No specific information was provided about the incident by the Huundai team, but they just said that James Fulton, co-driver of Breen, was unharmed in this accident.

According to other media reports, amid the pre-event test, his car went off the road and collided with another object. 33-year-old Irish famous driver has all set to participate in the upcoming really, and he was preparing for this.

The statement released by Hyundai Motorsport is as :

“deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally”.

Know more about Craig Breen:

Craig Breen was an Irish rally driver who made a name for himself in motorsports. Breen began his career in karting at a young age before moving on to compete in rally driving. He quickly proved his skill behind the wheel and became a rising star in the Irish motorsports scene.

In 2012, Breen debuted in the World Rally Championship (WRC) as part of the WRC Academy. He was impressed immediately, winning his first event in Portugal and finishing the season in second place. This success earned him a spot in the WRC for the following year, where he continued to show his talent.

Career Timeline: Craig Breen