Why Jack Teixeira Arrested? The 21-year-old was arrested in the US classified Information Leak Issue.

The FBI detained a man, age 21, as part of an investigation into the leak of several private documents assembled by American intelligence agents. The highly secret documents containing information about the Russia-Ukraine war and the US’s espionage of allies were discovered floating around on social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram. The FBI posted a brief statement on its website saying that it had “today, without incident, taken 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira into custody at a residence in North Dighton, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government”. Today’s arrest demonstrates our commitment to finding, going after, and prosecuting those who betray our nation’s trust and jeopardize our national security”.

Why Jack Teixeira Arrested?

According to a report, Jack Douglas Teixeira has been revealed to be an airman with the Massachusetts Air National Guard. His job title is “cyber transport systems specialist,” according to local media. This person has duties that include maintaining hubs and cabling for military communications networks, giving them a profile akin to that of an IT specialist. Teixeira comes from a long line of veterans of the armed forces. According to a report in the Cape Cod Times, his stepfather had retired after 34 years of employment at the same military base where he was employed. According to Teixeira’s step-uncle, his stepbrother is also used there.

How was the information leaked?

According to local media reports, Teixeira regularly contributed to the Thug Shaker Central private Discord server while using the alias OG. Discord is a popular online gaming platform. The mostly teenage members of the invitation-only, small community of about 24 people, drawn together by the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, were interested in guns, military equipment, and God.

According to local media reports, Teixeira allegedly began sharing the top-secret documents with the group—with participants from countries other than the United States—months ago, transcribing private information and then disseminating images of the actual documents. The New York Times received a report from one of Teixeira's online friends claiming that Teixeira appeared agitated during one of their most recent conversations. "I never intended for it to become this. I asked God to prevent this from happening. I continued to pray throughout the day. He allegedly said, "God alone will decide what happens from now on.

