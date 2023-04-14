Craig Breen, an Irish Rally Driver, In Croatia, a Person is Killed in an Accident

In a pre-event testing collision, an Irish World Rally Championship driver, Craig Breen, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The fatal tragedy occurred shortly before the Croatia Rally this weekend. Craig’s co-driver, James Fulton, was not hurt in the accident. As a result, it remains unknown what caused the rally driver’s death.

Following the Death of Craig Breen:

Craig Breen died on April 13, 2023, as previously stated. He was just 33 years old at the time of his terrible demise. He was preparing for the 2023 Croatia Rally with his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 rally vehicle. On the road between Stari Golubovec and Lobor, around 12:40 local time, his car struck a post. As a consequence, Craig got hurt and killed.

Everyone felt helpless when the news surfaced, and social media exploded with condolences and sorrowful messages for the whole family and friends.

Cause of Death for Craig Breen:

Craig Breen, a Hyundai World Rally Championship (WRC) driver, died due to an accident during a pre-event test for Rally Croatia. Breen, according to accounts, veered off the road while performing the test, and his i20 N Rally1 car collided with a post. Hyundai has now admitted that he died as a consequence of his injuries. Breen’s co-driver, James Fulton, survived the crash unharmed.

His Cavan co-driver, James Fulton, was unharmed in the crash, which occurred soon after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport offered its heartfelt condolences to Craig’s family, friends, and fans and said it would make no more remarks now. The World Rally Championship stated, “The WRC family was devastated and sad about Craig Breen’s death.” “Our hearts go out to, and sympathy is with Craig’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

Breen had previously completed a year with the M-Sport Ford World Rally team before joining Hyundai for the 2018 World Rally Championship season. At the Rally Sweden in February, the 33-year-old finished second behind Ott Tanak in his maiden WRC appearance.

Craig Breen was the Son of an Irish Rallying National Champion :

Craig Breen was born and raised in the Irish county of Waterford. He was an Irish rally driver who raced for the Hyundai team in the World Rally Championship. He was the son of Ray Breen, an Irish rallying national champion. The son of a national champion started karting in 1999, following in his father’s footsteps. In 2007, he moved to a rally. He began full-time rallying in 2009, racing in the Irish, British, and International Fiesta Sporting Trophies. At the time, he had won all three awards.

He subsequently moved into championship racing, succeeding as a Citroen Total World Rally Team member in 2016 before joining the M-Sport World Rally Team as their primary driver for the 2022 season. He received several prizes and distinctions for his exploits, including the WRC Academy Cup in 2011 and the Rallye Deutschland in 2011. However, his untimely death has soiled the rallying world.

