Who is David Bolno? Lozano Cause Of Death

Music advisor David Bolno has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Who is David Bolno?

David Bolno is a music representative. Many musicians like Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Drake have worked with him. He was born in 1977.

He is a graduate of Duke University. Bolno’s wife is Stacy Pineles. Bolno resides in an $11.4 million mansion in Los Angeles with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. His wife Pineles and their three children live there.

He has been named one of Hollywood’s top business managers by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety magazine. He advises record companies, recording studios, and high-net-worth individuals on U.S. and international business, wealth, and tax planning issues.

Mr. Bolno works for the nation’s largest business management organization, NKSFB, in California.

What happened to Davis Bolno? Is he killed, Lozano?

A young musician named Laura Lozano died in David Bolno’s ocean-view suite in Miami Beach on March 30, 2023. On the morning of Lozano’s passing, Bolno departed the suite shortly after 4:30 am, according to hotel security footage.

Nine hours later, hotel workers discovered her lifeless body. Authorities report discovering an “unknown substance” in the suite.

The 46-year-old Bolno claims he wasn’t at the scene when Lozano’s body was found.

Lozano’s death was described as a tragedy by Bolno, who admitted that he wanted to sign her after “helping her make music for a while.”

According to Bolno, Lozano was in his hotel room at such an odd hour because he “let her stay there” and “there wasn’t much more to it.” Lozano’s body was discovered much later that day, he explained…”

Lozano Cause of Death

There is still no information on what caused Lozano’s death. Despite a Miami Beach police report identifying Bolno as a “person of interest,” Bolno claims to have not been present when Lozano died.

Bolno says the woman’s family is devastated by the news and that he has been in touch with them.

