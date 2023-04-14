New Hampshire Police Detain A 25-Year-Old Guy For Threatening A School Shooting

Due to the distribution of a video in which Kyle Hendrickson, 25, of Berwick, Maine, threatened to shoot up Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, he was detained and charged with criminal threatening with a firearm. “If he did it because he found it amusing or to acquire fame on social media, he ought to make better decisions. Capt. Dave Keaveny of the Portsmouth Police Department said, “We take such threats extremely seriously. Police announced Thursday that a 25-year-old man who threatened to shoot up a high school in New Hampshire in a Snapchat video has been detained.

Kyle Hendrickson Is The Suspect

According to Portsmouth Police, the suspect, 25-year-old Kyle Hendrickson, was accused of making criminal threats while brandishing a gun. He is seen in the video saying “I’m going to shoot up the school” while standing outside Portsmouth High School while driving a car and carrying a rifle. According to authorities, Snapchat recorded the incident and then passed it along to the FBI, who got in touch with the neighbourhood police at around six o’clock. They refused to make the footage public. Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny told The Associated Press, “People should know better.” “If he did it because he found it amusing or to acquire fame on social media, he ought to make better decisions. These threats are taken very seriously by us.

Following the decision to close the school out of an abundance of caution on Thursday, the police and the school system issued a joint statement. Even though Keaveny claimed they were not aware of any threats to faculty or students, they claimed it was unclear why Hendrickson singled out the institution. Hendrickson had not gone to the institution. A Maine man was detained for making internet threats to shoot up a high school in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Although the decision to close schools today was not made lightly, police said in a statement that it allowed them to concentrate on their efforts to find and identify the culprit. “As we worked to keep the school community safe, we appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience.” In a statement to the public on Wednesday, superintendent Zach McLaughlin said that police had informed him of the threat and that all seven Portsmouth schools would be closed. On Friday, schools will reopen.

“I just want to acknowledge the feelings that come with such a situation. In a statement shared on social media, McLaughlin said that it might also contain wrath, fear, and despair. “We appreciate your support as we try to keep our students and staff safe during this difficult time,” the statement reads.

