Barbara Schenker: Musician Michael Schenker’s Sister Passed Away At The Age Of 57

Barbara Schenker, the sister of the German musicians Michael and Rudolf Schenker, went unexpectedly at the age of 57. Let’s look at Barbara Schenker’s cause of death in more detail and how musician Michael Schenker’s sister passed away.

How Did Barbara Schenker Passed Away?

Barbara Schenker passed away at the age of 57. The loss of their sister has devastated Rudolf and Michael. On Facebook, Michael Schenker posted the heartbreaking information. “What a shock, I’m inconsolable. Barbara, my younger sister, passed away far too soon. I feel such sadness. Barbara, I adore you. Godspeed and peace be with you. Michael, your brother. We regret having to let you know that Barbara Schenker is no longer with us. People thought Barbara Schenker had a warm disposition. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in learning the cause of death for Barbara Schenker. The specific cause of Barbara Schenker’s demise is yet unknown.

Who Was Barbara Schenker?

By founding the hard rock band Viva in the 1980s, keyboardist Barbara Schenker became well-known. Her ascent to fame as a musician was boosted by her collaboration with Viva on the albums Born To Rock (1980), What The Hell Is Going On! (1981), and Dealers Of The Night (1982). At this period, she also established a name for her playing and rose to fame for it. In 1984, Metal Hammer named her the best national keyboardist. She was the band’s primary songwriter. She wrote the majority of the songs for the band.

Who Was Michael Schenker?

German guitarist Michael Schenker plays guitar. He was in the rock band UFO and now performs as the frontman for the Michael Schenker Group. He was a founding member of the hard rock band Scorpions, which was founded with the aid of his older brother Rudolf Schenker. In the middle of the 1970s, Schenker, a lead and rhythm guitarist, joined UFO. He disbanded the ensemble in 1978 in order to form the Michael Schenker ensemble. He joined UFO three times, leaving each time.

About Michael Schenker

German guitarist Michael Schenker plays guitar. He was in the rock band UFO and now performs as the frontman for the Michael Schenker Group. He was a founding member of the hard rock band Scorpions, which was founded with the aid of his older brother Rudolf Schenker. In the middle of the 1970s, Schenker, a lead and rhythm guitarist, joined UFO. He disbanded the ensemble in 1978 in order to form the Michael Schenker ensemble. He joined UFO three times, leaving each time.

