Is Zoë Kravitz in a relationship? Are Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum still together?

Zoë Kravitz is an American professional actress, model, and singer. Zoë Kravitz is well-recognized for her role as Angel Salvadore in the “X-Men: First Class” (2011) film.

Zoë Kravitz is also famous for her work and role as Leta Lestrange in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series (2016–2022) and as Christina in “The Divergent” Series (2014–2016).

In 2007, Zoë Kravitz made her television debut with the “No Reservations” film.

In 2022, Zoë Kravitz appeared in the “Kimi” and “The Batman” films.

Zoë Kravitz also appeared in some television series such as Big Little Lies, Saturday Night Live, Californication, Morris & the Cow, A World of Calm, Portlandia, and more.

Who is Zoë Kravitz husband?

Zoë Kravitz’s marital status is divorced. Zoë Kravitz husband was actor Karl Glusman. Karl appeared in many movies and tv shows.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman started their relationship in 2016. Zoë and Karl got engaged in February 2018 after dating for two years.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman married in Paris on 29 June 2019 at Zoë’s father’s home.

After a year of marriage, Zoë filed for divorce from Karl in December 2020 and their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

How tall is Zoë Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz’s height is 1.57 m. Zoë Kravitz’s age is 34 years. Zoë Kravitz’s date of birth is 1 December 1988. Zoë Kravitz was born to Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet in Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Zoë Kravitz’s full name is Zoe Isabella Kravitz. Zoë Kravitz has two siblings- Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa and Lola Iolani Momoa. Zoë Kravitz’s parents are half-Jewish and half African-American descent.

Zoë Kravitz did her studies at Miami Country Day School and Rudolf Steiner School, and the State University of New York at Purchase.

Who is Zoë Kravitz Boyfriend?

Yes, Zoë Kravitz in a relationship. Zoë Kravitz boyfriend is Channing Tatum.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were first seen in public together on August 19, 2021.

Zoë Kravitz began a relationship with Channing Tatum shortly after her divorce from husband Karl Glusman.

In November 2022, Zoë Kravitz revealed that she and Channing Tatum were in a relationship.

Zoë Kravitz Dating History

Zoë Kravitz has dated and been in a relationship with quite a few celebrities.

Zoë Kravitz briefly dated Ezra Miller during the filming of “Beware the Gonzo”.

Zoë Kravitz started a relationship with actor Penn Badgley in 2011 but the couple split after two years, in 2013.

Thereafter, Zoe Kravitz dated Karl Glusman, whom she later married.

