Dylan Mulvaney is a famous American actress and comedian, as well as a TikTok personality.
Dylan Mulvaney has over 10 million followers on TikTok, as of April 2023. Dylan Mulvaney’s “Days of Girlhood” video series has been viewed over a billion times by her fans.
Dylan Mulvaney has now earned over
$1 million since becoming a ‘girl’- according to Daily Mail.
A man who routinely mocks, parodies and insults women is being rewarded by some of the worlds biggest brands.
When young people see Dylan, they want to emulate his success, wealth… pic.twitter.com/dkG7MJCTPt
Starting from the start of 2022, Dylan Mulvaney has been openly sharing the intricacies of their gender transition through daily videos on TikTok, a popular social media platform.
In October 2022, Dylan Mulvaney had the opportunity to interview the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the White House. This exclusive interview was conducted for the renowned social media news outlet, Now This News.
What age is Dylan Mulvaney?
Dylan Mulvaney’s age is 26 years. Dylan Mulvaney’s date of birth is 29 December 1996. Dylan Mulvaney was born to her parents in San Diego, California, United States.
Dylan Mulvaney did her studies at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music. Dylan Mulvaney’s nationality is American.
Who is Dylan Mulvaney Boyfriend?
Dylan Mulvaney’s marital status is unmarried.
Dylan Mulvaney’s fans want to know about his relationship and ask many questions- Is Dylan Mulvaney Married? Who is Dylan Mulvaney Boyfriend?
Dylan Mulvaney doesn’t have a boyfriend. According to sources, Dylan Mulvaney is a trans woman.
What movies has Dylan Mulvaney been in?
In 2015, Dylan Mulvaney made her acting debut with the “Awkwardness” television series as Mac.
Dylan Mulvaney will be seen in the “Dinner Party Dictator” series as Kit.
In 2022, Dylan Mulvaney appeared in the “Renee Rapp: Too Well” music video.
Dylan Mulvaney is famous for Alaska Thunderfuck: XOXOY2K (2021), Awkwardness (2015), and The Honest Show (2015) series.
