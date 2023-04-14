Is Dylan Mulvaney Married? Who is Dylan Mulvaney Boyfriend?

Dylan Mulvaney is a famous American actress and comedian, as well as a TikTok personality.

Dylan Mulvaney has over 10 million followers on TikTok, as of April 2023. Dylan Mulvaney’s “Days of Girlhood” video series has been viewed over a billion times by her fans.

Dylan Mulvaney has now earned over

$1 million since becoming a ‘girl’- according to Daily Mail.

A man who routinely mocks, parodies and insults women is being rewarded by some of the worlds biggest brands.

When young people see Dylan, they want to emulate his success, wealth… pic.twitter.com/dkG7MJCTPt

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2023