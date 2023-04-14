After 9 Seasons, Kelly McCreary Announces Her Departure from “Grey’s Anatomy”

After Season 10 as Dr Maggie Pierce, a cardiothoracic surgeon, Kelly joined the popular ABC medical drama. She eventually became known to be Meredith’s biological half-sister since Drs. Richard Webber and Ellis Grey had a covert relationship throughout her pregnancy.

Kelly McCreary Left “Grey’s Anatomy” for What Reason?

After nine seasons on Grey’s Anatomy, Kelly announced her departure on March 17, 2023. According to People, she stated, “To spend nine years researching a character inside and out while reaching a worldwide audience with compelling storylines is a unique privilege.

In an interview with Deadline, Kelly said, “Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the genuine pleasures of my life, and I depart with tremendous thanks for every step of this journey. “I cannot wait for this new chapter and what lies ahead.”

She also posted a number-based breakdown of her experience on Instagram as a homage to her time on Grey’s Anatomy.

She had “200 episodes, ratings of heroic surgeries, many brave patients, dozens of enjoyable sister house scenes, one episode with my actual life sister, some sorrow and some grief, a few ethereal visits from mothers, a handful of boyfriends, two lovely weddings, and a bunch of drunken emotional breakdowns” during her time as Maggie, among other things.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What Happened to Maggie?

It is unknown how the Grey’s Anatomy writers will conclude her character arc now. In Season 19, the conflict between Maggie and her husband, Dr Winston Ndugu. Therefore, their marriage may be about to dissolve, which would cause her to depart Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital permanently. She could go to Boston to live with Meredith and her children.

When will Maggie’s Last Grey’s Anatomy Episode Starring Kelly McCreary Air?

According to People, Kelly’s last appearance as Maggie in a typical episode will be on April 13, 2023. In Season 19, she supposedly will show up in more episodes. On Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC, watch brand-new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

