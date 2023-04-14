Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Engaged With Her New Partner

Christine Brown, a star of “Sister Wives,” announced on Thursday that she was engaged. According to reports, she has been dating her future husband, David Woolley, for about four months. Christine, who left polygamy in 2021 after her divorce from ex-husband Kody, claimed that David treats her like a “queen.”. Christine Brown, a star of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” revealed on Thursday that she will soon get married.

Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Engaged:

According to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that she and her boyfriend of about four months, David Woolley, are engaged in an Instagram post that both TLC and Christine shared. In the fall of 2010, when the “Sister Wives” television series debuted, Christine was introduced to viewers as the third wife of polygamist and entrepreneur Kody Brown. Christine and Kody permitted cameras to document their lives for more than ten years as they raised their six children and Kody’s three other wives’ ten children with them.

After more than 25 years, Christine and Kody announced their separation in November 2021. Even though they were never formally married, Christine is the first of Kody’s wives to declare her separation from him and divorce. With an Instagram story describing her then-boyfriend as “wonderful and romantic,” Christine made their relationship public in February”. When Christine announced her engagement to David, she told People, “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day.”. “I’ve never experienced love like this before. His presence makes the world seem brighter”. She predicted that the remainder of her life with him would be a “wonderful adventure”.

