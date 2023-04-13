Who were Grady Kurpasi and Edward Wilton? In Ukraine, Two US Volunteers Get Killed

Edward Wilton and Grady Kurpasi, two American soldiers, volunteered to safeguard Ukraine from Russian invaders. They were killed in combat in Ukraine during a battle. The State Department has communicated with the families of these brave individuals and has extended all appropriate consular support to family members. Recently, two American volunteers died while combating Russian soldiers in Ukraine. According to the State Department, it contacts the families of two recently deceased persons.

What were Edward Wilton and Grady Kurpasi’s Real Names?

Before their deaths, American soldiers Edward Wilton and Grady Kurpasi pledged to safeguard Ukraine from Russian forces. They lost their lives in a conflict in Ukraine. Parker Cummings, Wilton’s half-brother, claims that Wilton, 22, passed away on April 7 while participating in combat in Bakhmut. His hometown was Marianna, Florida. According to Cummings, Wilton fought in the US Army and wrote a telegraph to his half-brother in Poland informing him of his intentions to fight in Ukraine.

“My younger brother was extremely selfless.” According to Cummings, “My brother was very honourable and traditional.” “He was more concerned with the freedom of everybody than with his safety.”Edward was a great hero, and we shall mourn him until we see him again.”

Grady Kurpasi, a Marine veteran, was killed fighting for Ukraine against Russian soldiers, according to a GoFundMe page put up on his family’s behalf. In April 2022, Kurpasi last appeared, and his absence came to light in June. It is unknown if he ever made it to a hospital or when he passed away. Despite this, his family said he was critically sick in a Russian-controlled hospital in Donetsk.

Grady travelled to teach troops but perished in action after leading a squad into battle because of the ferocity of the conflict and the necessity for combat-experienced commanders, according to the GoFundMe website. The State Department has communicated with the families of these brave individuals and has extended all appropriate consular support to family members.

