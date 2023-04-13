An SBI Agent Shot and Killed Dayve Sanchez, 18, in Apex, which Explains How He Died

The guy who fatally wounded himself outside of an Academy Sports on Tuesday has been identified by the Apex Police Department. Dayve Sanchez, 18, was reportedly found shoplifting and was shot and killed by an Investigation agent on Tuesday afternoon in Apex, according to the town’s police department.

What Became of Him?

On Tuesday afternoon in Apex, Dayve Sanchez, 18, was shot and killed by a State Bureau of Investigation agent during an alleged shoplifting incident.

Officers were sent to Academy Sports and Outdoors on Pine Plaza Drive at 1:30 p.m. According to Apex Police Chief Jeremy Armstrong, Dayve Rafael Sanchez was on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a neighbouring hospital and died from his injuries.

Family members first confirmed Sanchez’s name to ABC11, The reporting & Observer’s reporting partner. Denzel Ward, 29, was named as the SBI agent who shot him in a press release issued by police on Wednesday, who also verified his identity.

The encounter, according to Armstrong, started inside the business. According to accounts, the woman tried to seize a container of ammunition off a counter. She and Sanchez departed the company, carrying the stolen box. Close to Sanchez, cops found a weapon.

The lady is presently “under the care of medical professionals,” according to police, who have not revealed her identity or filed any charges against her. The chief did not explain why the agent visited the company. Armstrong said that since there was an officer-involved shooting, he consulted with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and SBI officials to “ensure we handle this with the utmost sensitivity.”

Statement from Family Members:

ABC11 reached the family of Dayve Sanchez, 18, on Tuesday. They quickly recognised him as the guy shot and died over a shoplifting dispute at about 1:30 p.m., near the Apex sports goods store.

“Dayve is loved,” family friend Joyce Bloodsworth said. He is a child. He was just 18 years old, had his whole life ahead of him, and we want answers because we love and care about him so much, and he should not have died.”

Sanchez’s mother claims they did not find out about his role in the incident until many hours afterwards. The news shocked the family, who observed that the alleged crimes did not correspond to whom they knew Sanchez to be.

Investigators interview prospective witnesses, review paper and digital records, and evaluate forensic evidence.

