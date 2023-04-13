Who is Lisa Vanderpump Husband- Ken Todd? How much older is Ken than Lisa?

Lisa Vanderpump is a British actress, television personality, and businesswoman.

Lisa Vanderpump is well-recognized for his work in the “Vanderpump Rules” show.

From 2010 to 2019, Lisa Vanderpump appeared in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” show.

Lisa Vanderpump is famous for his work in the Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Entertainment Tonight, and Vanderpump Dogs shows.

Who is Lisa Vanderpump Husband- Ken Todd?

Lisa Vanderpump is a married woman. Lisa Vanderpump husband is Ken Todd. He is a Businessman. Ken Todd’s age is 77 years. He was born on 20 July 1945 in England.

Lisa Vanderpump first met Ken Todd in 1982 at Ken Todd’s first bar, Cork’s Wine Bar in Kensington, London.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd married on August 28, 1982, at the United Reformed Church.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd have two children, Pandora Todd and Max Todd. Lisa Vanderpump is also Warren Todd’s stepmother.

Lisa Vanderpump currently resides in Beverly Hills, California with her husband and children.

Lisa Vanderpump also has a home in Montecito, California.

When Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd first met, Lisa was 21 years old.

Now Ken Todd is 77 years old and Lisa is 62 years old. Lisa is 16 years younger than her husband, Ken Todd.

Where is Lisa Vanderpump born?

Lisa Vanderpump’s age is 62 years. Lisa Vanderpump was born to Jean Vanderpump and John Vanderpump in Dulwich, London, United Kingdom.

Lisa Vanderpump’s birth date is 15 September and her birth year is 1960. Lisa Vanderpump has a brother named Mark Vanderpump was a DJ and businessman.

Lisa Vanderpump did her studies at Riverston School in Lee Green, South London and the Corona Academy drama school.

Is Lisa Vanderpump a billionaire?

Lisa Vanderpump fans want to know about her net worth. Fans have many questions- How much is Vanderpump’s net worth? Is Lisa Vanderpump a billionaire? How are Ken and Lisa so rich? What is Ken and Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth?

Lisa Vanderpump has a net worth of around $90 million. Lisa Vanderpump earns this amount along with her husband who owns their business and restaurant. Lisa Vanderpump apart from this her income earns around $500,000 per season.

Read Also:- The 22-year-old Amaya Chenot was tragically killed after being hit by a tow truck in Fresno