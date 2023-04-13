Jamie Foxx is recovering from a hidden medical problem, his daughter said.

Jamie Foxx ‘s family informed us that Jammie is in critical medical condition. Jamie Foxx was admitted to the hospital as he has been through a medical emergency suddenly on Tuesday morning. Some of his relatives came to the hospital to visit him. However, a source revealed that Jammie is recovering and communicating now, and that is good news. According to media sources, Jammie Fox was in Atlanta and working on a movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. Sources say Foxx was pleading for the project to Diaz. since her initial movie Annie in the year 2014. I just pleaded and kneeled on my knees, like, ‘Just give those people one more again.”We adore her; we’ve been waiting for her. This is going to be fantastic.” Foxx suffered a “medical complication” two days after the shooting of the movie, Back in Action. Jammie Fox’s daughter Corinne Foxx shared that her father’s condition is now stable. He is feeling better. She shows her gratitude thanks to “quick action and great care.” “We know how much you love him, and we appreciate your prayers.” During this difficult period, the family requests privacy.”

Corinne Foxx, the actor’s daughter, issued a message on behalf of the whole Foxx family on Instagram on April 12 sharing his current health status. “I want to share that my father Jamie Foxx, had a medical situation yesterday,” the message continues. “Fortunately, he is now recovering, all thanks to immediate action and excellent care.”

We appreciate and are grateful for your prayers. But, the family requests privacy at this time, it concludes. Jamie Foxx's representative confirmed to NBC News, the actor had an acute illness on April 11 and was taken to an Atlanta hospital. "His health was sufficiently severe that Jamie's family, a few of whom were not in the city, came to the hospital," he said in an e-mail, stressing on the actor is conscious and speaking. 55-year-old Foxx has a daughter with ex-wife Connie Kline, Corinne Foxx. He also has a daughter, Annalise Bishop, with Kristin Grannis. Jamie and Corinne Foxx frequently collaborate. Particularly on the show "Beat Shazam," where Jamie hosts and executive produces while his daughter serves as DJ. They also collaborate on an Intel commercial last month. Jamie Foxx's health issue came just one week after he posted a video to Instagram of himself aboard a huge yacht. Jamie Foxx recently finished shooting the next action comedy "Back in Action" in Atlanta, alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. Corinne Foxx spoke to mass media last month regarding her health difficulties. She has diagnosed and was with 4 endometriosis after experiencing severe pain, nausea, and persistent exhaustion. The doctor appointments, examinations, and treatments she endured taught her the value of seeking assistance and answers. "All you have to do is keep turning up for yourself." "I discovered, no one will fight harder for my health than me," she stated. "Despite discourages, that strengthens me in the long run."

