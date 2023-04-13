How did Dan Fowlie die? Cause Of Death Explained

Across the country, rodeo communities are mourning the passing of Dan Fowlie. He will be remembered for his dedication and passion for the sport after he passed away on April 10, 2023. The contributions he made to rodeo will not be forgotten.

Who was Dan Fowlie?

His achievements include announcing numerous events during the Wrangler National Finals, including the prestigious Benny Benion bucking horse and bull sale. Rodeo competitors competed in steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, and bull riding. In order to offset the costs of competing, he rodeoed through college after sustaining an injury while competing in steer wrestling.

Over the past 20 years, Fowlie has provided fascinating and insightful commentary during rodeo events. Additionally, he and his wife Annette enjoyed riding in rodeos and raising horned cattle for use in rodeos.

What caused Dan Fowlie’s death? How did he die?

In 2023, Rodeo announcer Dan Fowlie died, leaving the rodeo world in mourning. His family has not disclosed his cause of death as of writing, but he was the voice of the Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo in his final days. As an announcer, he was regarded as a truly honest and dedicated individual to his profession.

His dedication to his work was evident just a month before he passed away when he announced the 70th annual Rodeo Scottsdale out at Westworld. It will be sorely missed how he contributed to the rodeo community.

Dan Fowlie Obituary

Fans of Rodeo will miss Fowlie’s voice during the thrillers. The best Rodeo announcer of all time was him.

Dan Fowlie was a charming individual with a wonderful personality. His voice made the game exciting, and his passion was second to none. Rodeo and its performers must be imitated differently than how he studied them. Fans will always remember his work.

Many loved Dan Fowlie’s warm and charming personality. Despite the lack of a statement from the family, this article is a tribute to Dan Fowlie as soon as funeral arrangements for Dan are finalized.