Who is Kathleen Corradi? Rodent mitigation director for New York City

A rat “czar” Kathleen Corradi was appointed by New York City on Wednesday to address one of the city’s least appealing aspects – rats.

Kathleen Corradi was appointed four months after the city advertised for bloodthirsty candidates.

Rats are often seen scurrying between subway tracks and sniffing garbage bags on sidewalks in America’s largest metropolis.

In New York City, rats often run between subway tracks and sniff around street trash bags. There has been a long fight to eliminate these rats, but Mayor Eric Adams finally revealed the solution on Wednesday!

According to the New York Times, a waste management expert will receive $155,000 annually. According to the mayor’s office, she holds the title of director of rodent mitigation. Efforts have already been made to reduce rodent populations in New York City.

Who is Kathleen Corradi?

Rat czar Kathleen Corradi has been appointed in New York City. She is the city’s first director of rodent mitigation, which involves eradicating vermin infestations. She previously held the position of urban sustainability expert with the city’s education department.

Kathleen Corradi is our new Rat Czar for many reasons, but her greatest strength is that she hates rats, according to a tweet by Mayor Eric Adams introducing her.

In her LinkedIn profile, Corradi describes herself as an experienced sustainability manager and director of space planning at the Queens education department’s Queens branch.

When Corradi worked for New York City’s Department of Education, he created the zero waste schools program. Over 120 public schools implemented her Pest Mitigation Strategies, resulting in a 70% compliance rate with the Neighborhood Rodent Reduction Initiative. She managed the agency’s rodent population reduction efforts.

Kathleen Corradi’s Statement

Ms. Corradi said that reducing the presence of food waste is the most effective method of controlling the rat population. Commercial and residential trash not stored in containers will be allowed to sit on the curb for pickup for a shorter period if the city reduces the waiting time.

Adams announced a $3.5 million investment in reducing rats in Harlem and the creation of a rat mitigation zone.

According to Michael H. Parsons, a visiting research scholar at Fordham University who studies rats, the city should continue to focus on a data-driven approach to the rat problem.