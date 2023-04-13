Bahrain And Qatar Decide To Re-Establish Diplomatic Ties  

Bahrain and Qatar have decided to reestablish diplomatic ties, the Gulf countries announced separately late on Wednesday. The two foreign ministries of the two countries separately stated that diplomatic relations will be restored in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Carter and the provisions of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations. The agreement was reached during a meeting between dignitaries of the two countries in Saudi Arabia.

Restoration Of Diplomatic Relations

According to the [Gulf Cooperation Council] Charter and in accordance with the principles of equality between states, national sovereignty and independence, territorial integrity, and good neighborliness, the two sides “affirmed that this decision stems from the mutual desire to develop bilateral relations and enhance the Gulf integration and unity.” Following a boycott of Doha in 2017 on claims that it supported terrorism and extremism, Bahrain was the last of four nations to reestablish ties with Qatar. The official end of the blockade came in 2021, after which Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates decided to resume diplomatic relations with Qatar, leaving Bahrain as the only of the four Gulf states to remain opposed. On Wednesday, during the second discussion on the subject in Riyadh, Bahrain and Qatar announced the restoration of diplomatic ties.

Reconciliation

The restoration of connections between “two close U.S. partners and major non-NATO allies” is welcomed by the United States, according to Jake Sullivan, national security adviser in the Biden administration. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the United States has worked to promote regional integration, de-escalation, and reconciliation between U.S. partners. In order to create a more secure and prosperous Middle East, it is also crucial to have a completely united Gulf Cooperation Council, of which Bahrain and Qatar are significant members, he added in a statement. “The United States looks forward to working with all of our partners as we advance this shared vision of a more integrated, stable, and prosperous region, which ultimately serves the interests of the United States and the American people.”

