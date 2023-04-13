Judith Miller: Expert Of Antiques Roadshow Passed Away At The Age Of 71

Judith Miller, an author and authority on antiques who appeared on Antiques Roadshow, passed away at the age of 71. After a brief illness, she passed away “over the weekend,” according to her publisher Mitchell Beazley, an imprint of Octopus.

About Judith Miller

Although Miller authored more than 100 books on interior design and antiques, the public is most familiar with her from her appearances on the venerable BBC programme Antiques Roadshow, which she joined as an expert in 2007. Her major discoveries while working on the Miscellaneous team included a collection of Art Deco posters created by French artist Jean Dupas and discovered in 2009 at Stanway House in Gloucestershire. She always coupled her extremely deep, wide-ranging knowledge of antiques with a lifelong ambition to make the world of collecting approachable and non intimidating to anyone. She had such fire and spirit.

Alison Starling, Author

She and her first husband, Martin Miller, co-founded Miller’s Antiques Price Guide in 1979, and at the time of her death, she was working on the book’s upcoming edition. Publisher of Octopus Alison Starling said, “The news of Judith’s passing is a big shock. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Judith on and off for the last 30 years. She always coupled her incredibly deep, wide-ranging knowledge of antiques with a lifelong ambition to make the world of collecting approachable and unintimidating to others. She had such fire and spirit.

Tribute To Judith

“Judith will be greatly missed by all those readers and viewers who relied on her for knowledgeable and comfortingly friendly advice, and of course here at Octopus, where she forged lifelong friendships with numerous staff members over the years through conversations about work, family, dogs, Scottish rugby, and her other passion, Bruce Springsteen.” Miller, who was born in 1951 in Galashiels in the Scottish borders, started gathering inexpensive antique plates in the late 1960s to exhibit in her dorm at Edinburgh University. John Wainwright, a writer and her second husband of more than 30 years, is also survived by her children Cara, Kirsty, and Tom, as well as her four grandchildren, Aria, Leo, Lila, and Clea.

