Who was Jung Chae-Yul? Netflix star and model died at 26

Jung Chae-Yul, a famous South Korean actress and model, died at 26. On Monday, she was found dead at home; the actress gained popularity through the Zombie Detective Netflix series. Keep reading this article to learn more about Jung Chae-Yul.

What happened with Zombie Detective’s actress:

She has also appeared in the movie “Deep”. A South Korean base international publication first gives information about the death of Jung, but still, not much information is available. Jung’s agency Management S also confirmed the news of her death through an official statement.

The agency also advised the fans to avoid the rumours and her cause of death until they were declared official. The statement read as :

“Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae-Yul left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private”.

Further, they added, “Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place. We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumours,”

Jung Chae-Yul: Personal details of the actress:

Jung passed away at a very young age; She was born on September 4, 1996. In the industry, she was known for her acting and modelling assignments. She was an active member of the South Korean entertainment industry. Esteem Entertainment has represented her for the last few years.

She started her career as a model in 2016, initially participating in the popular Korean modelling show Devil’s Runway. She gained fame from TV shows, but the Netflix drama series Zombie Detective in 2020 played a major role in her career.

In this Drama series, she played the character of Bae Yoon-mi. The show started on 21 September 2020 and ended on 27 October 2020.

Jung Chae-Yul’s movie list:

1. Wedding Impossible – under production

2. Zombie Detective – released in 2020

3. Deep – released in 2018.

4. Devil’s Runway – released in 2016.

Jung Chae-Yul’s last Instagram Picture:

Jung was very popular in the South Korean industry and had more than 25k followers on Instagram. She was pretty active on social media and regularly posted her picture worldwide. She was very popular among her fans and followers, and now we are paying tribute in the comment section.

A few days ago, she posted a few pictures on her Instagram, in which she can be seen with drinks and enjoying the music with headphones, along with she posted a photo in the lift. Now the post is gone viral and flooded with tributes comments.

