Who was Damian Charmant? Pompano Beach 18-year-old has been arrested for shooting two people

Damian Charmant, a gunman who was taken into custody and cuffed, killed two people in Pompano Beach. Surveillance video caught the violent shooting, which injured three others as well.

There were over 60 rounds fired at the scene, according to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. Dayvon Johnson, 35, and Delana James, 31, were found dead after clearing the smoke.

In connection with the shooting, Damian Charmant, 18, was charged by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Previously, he had served time in prison for an offense that was completely unrelated. A murder charge and three attempted murder charges are pending against him.

Who was Damian Charmant?

Damian Charmant, an 18-year-old man, killed 2 people in Pompano Beach. On February 26 at approximately 9 PM, a shooting took place in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

It is not the first time that he has been charged with crimes. Using assault rifles and handguns, he fired over 60 rounds at a crowd gathered outside the store.

Why did Damian Charmant start shooting at Pompano Beach?

More than 60 rounds were fired by Damian Charmant, but the reason for his actions is still unclear. As soon as we receive any information related to this, we will inform you.

How incident happened?

An incident in Pompano Beach occurred on February 26 when a car drove by and unleashed a barrage of bullets. At the time of the shooting, Charmant was 17 years old and was inside that car with his accomplices.

“Several people drove by,” said Tony, “and fired on this crowd mercilessly with assault rifles and handguns with no regard for human life.”. This kind of behavior is unacceptable.”

Sheriff’s deputies and victims’ families are now requesting the public’s help to find the other suspects.

Victims Family Statement

Ryan Johnson said, “That was my son, our son, and we’ll stand against any subsequent crimes.” The killing of African Americans is so sad, Lisa Sneed, the mother of the deceased, said. There are four children in his family.

In case of any information regarding this shooting and/or its perpetrators, please call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. It may be possible for you to qualify for a reward of up to $10,500 if you are able to solve this crime.

