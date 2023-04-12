Who is Kit Harrington’s wife? Are Kit Harington and Rose Leslie still married?

Kit Harrington is a British actor. Kit Harrington is well-recognized for his role as Jon Snow in the Game of Thrones (2011–2019) television.

In 2023, Kit Harrington appears in the “Extrapolations” and “Industry” films.

How old is Kit Harrington?

Kit Harrington’s full name is Christopher Catesby Harington. Kit Harrington’s age is 36 years. Kit Harrington’s birth date is 26 December and his birth year is 1986.

Kit Harrington was born to Sir David Richard Harington, 15th Baronet and Deborah Jane Catesby in Acton, London, United Kingdom.

Kit Harrington’s height is 1.73 m. Kit Harrington has a sibling whose name is John Harington. Kit Harrington did his studies at Southfield Primary School, Chantry High School, Worcester Sixth Form College, and Central School of Speech and Drama.

Who is Kit Harrington wife?

Kit Harrington is a married man. Kit Harrington wife is Rose Leslie. She is also an actress.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie started their relationship in 2011. Kit and Rose met on the set of the movie “Game of Thrones”.

Kit Harington announced their engagement on 27 September 2017.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married on 23 June 2018 at the Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Kit Harington has a son, first seen in February 2021.

In February 2023, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie announced that they were expecting their second child.

Kit Harrington Career

In 2012, Kit Harrington made his acting debut with the “Silent Hill: Revelation” film.

In 2011, Kit Harrington made his television debut with the “Game of Thrones” series.

In 2022, Kit Harrington appeared in the “Baby Ruby” film.

Kit Harrington also acted in many theatre plays such as The Children’s Monologues, Doctor Faustus, Posh, Henry V, True West, and The Vote.

Kit Harrington acted in many movies such as How to Train Your Dragon 2, Spooks: The Greater Good, The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, Eternals, Seventh Son, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Testament of Youth, and more.

Kit Harrington appeared in many television series like 7 Days in Hell, Saturday Night Live, Friends: The Reunion, Gunpowder, Modern Love, and more.

