Police confirm the body of missing Manchester man Keano Byrne was found in Stockport country park

Keano Byrne, a Manchester-based man who went missing for the last few days found dead. The body of Keano was found at the green space in Stockport, confirmed by the police.

According to the Greate Manchester Police, a body found at Reddish Vale Country Park is identified as Kean Byrne. This 26-year-old man was missing from 27 March as told by the police.

Great Manchester Police started searching in the country park and found Keano’s body at noon on Good Friday. Police have arrested two men during the search operation for Keano. But still, the Police force has little information about the reason for Keano’s death; they are still working on this case.

Keano Byrne: What happened in this case

Police have ended the search after discovering the body of Keano Byrne at Reddish Vale Country Park. During the normal process of identification of the operation, police confirmed that the person was Keano Bryne.

Post-mortem reports are still pending; after all the words, it may be clear what led to his death, as said by the police. Still, the investigation from the police end is continuing.

The police arrested two adults. One is 26, while the other aged 30. Police took both into police custody because both were looking for Keano. Later both were released from further police investigation.

It is also confirmed by the police that there is no action will be taken against the 26-year-old man, and he has been discarded from the police inquiry. Keno was last seen on 26 March, walking with a man towards Reddish Vale.

Police statement about Keano’s death:

In this case, the police said they were trying to find out what happened with Keano. Police also requested that the public, if they have any information about this case, they can, contact GMP.

Liz Hopkinson, Detective Chief Inspector of GMP’s incident team, said:

“We are continuing to appeal to the public for information that may help with our enquiries to understand fully what has happened to Keano leading up to, during and after his sad disappearance.

This is still an upsetting time for Keano’s family, and we are determined to find out what has happened to give Keano’s loved ones the answers they deserve.”

She added, “We are asking for anyone in the Reddish Vale area in the early hours of Sunday 26 March between 3.30 am and 6.30 am, or who may have seen Keano after the time he went missing, to please contact police.

“No matter how small the information may seem to you, whether it’s a verbal account or any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, it may help us piece together a timeline of events as we are confident the answers remain out there in the community.”

