Jung Chae-Yul, The Star of Zombie Detective, Died at the Age of 26

Jung Chae Yull was a well-known South Korean actress and model who worked in the entertainment industry for an extended period. She was famous for her roles in films such as I Have Not Done My Best Yet, Zombie Detective, Deep, and Devil’s Runway. Esteem Entertainment represented Yull as a model. Similarly, Yull was well-liked by many, and she shared the screen with a slew of South Korean film industry heavyweights. When Yull’s death got made public, the whole business got destroyed.

Jung Chae Yull’s Cause of Death?

Yull was discovered dead inside her home on April 11, 2023. Management S announced the tragic news in a statement but did not reveal the cause of death.

The talent management company also asked the public to refrain from publishing speculative pieces or spreading rumours regarding Yull’s unexpected death. Despite this, there has been speculation that Jung committed suicide since there was no word of her being diagnosed with a significant disease. Since this is a developing story, authorities will provide additional information shortly.

Who was Jung Chae Yull?

Jung Chae Yull was 26 years old when she died unexpectedly. Her parents in South Korea gave birth to her on September 4, 1996, but her parent’s names are not public knowledge.

In 2016, she debuted on the Korean modelling programme Devil’s Runway. She rose to prominence due to this TV programme, but her big break came with the 2020 Netflix thriller Zombie Detective. She portrayed Bae Yoon-mi in the fantasy TV series, which debuted on September 21, 2020, and concluded on October 27, 2020. The Best Challenge Award went to Zombie Detective at the 18th KBS Entertainment Awards. Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Ju-hyun, and Kwon Hwa-woon also had significant parts in the drama.

Before this programme, Jung participated in the 2018 film Deep. Wedding Impossible, a K-drama developed when she passed away, also had her on the cast. According to Star News, the shooting was halted after Jung’s tragic death as the producers assessed the situation. Yull was active on Instagram as @chaeyull and had over 28.8k followers.

“I will be utilising your blog more regularly in the future,” Yull commented in one of her most recent Instagram photos. Yull has been using Instagram for a long time, and she used to update her followers on her everyday life and activities.

Read Also – Louisville Shooting Live Coverage: AR-15 Purchased Lawfully, Death Toll Rises to 5