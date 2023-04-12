Is Fern Brady Married? Who is Fern Brady Husband?

Fern Brady is a Scottish Comedian as well as a writer.

Fern Brady has also written for “The Guardian”. In 2023, Fern Brady’s memoir, “Strong Female Characters”, was published by Brazen.

Fern Brady, while at the University of Edinburgh, was editor for “The Student”, a weekend newspaper produced by students.

Fern Brady worked as a stripper to finance her university studies. Fern Brady holds a Bachelor of Arts in Islamic and Arabic History.

After graduation, Fern Brady originally trained to become a journalist. Fern Brady thought of starting a career as a stand-up comedian in 2006.

Fern Brady started 2009 as an intern at Fest Magazine, a free magazine covering the Edinburgh Festival. Fern Brady worked there writing an article about a comedy critic trying stand-up.

Fern Brady “reached the final of “So You Think You’re Funny” at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe” in 2011, where Fern Brady finished third. “Hackney Empire New Act of the Year” in 2013 and finalist of the Piccadilly Comedy Club New Act Competition in 2012.

Fern Brady has appeared in Sean Walsh’s Late Night Comedy Spectacular, 8 out of 10 Cats, BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Alternative Comedy Experience, Live from the BBC (Series 3), Frankie Boyle’s New World Order (Series 3) Have given and Live at the Apollo (series 14).

What age is Fern Brady?

Fern Brady’s full name is Fern Marie Brady. Fern Brady’s age is 36 years. Fern Brady’s date of birth is 26 May 1986. Fern Brady was born to her parents in Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland. Fern Brady’s nationality is Scottish.

Fern Brady is of Irish descent. Fern Brady’s mother worked at Tesco and Fern Brady’s father worked at the truck company Scania. Fern Brady did her studies at St. Kentigern’s Academy, Blackburn in West Lothian.

What is Fern Brady famous for?

Fern Brady is famous for her work and well-known for BBC Teach: Invasion of the Book Readers (2018), BBC Comedy Feeds (2012), and Stitch Head.

Who is Fern Brady Husband?

Fern Brady is not married. According t the Wikipedia page, Fern Brady is bi$exual.

Fern Brady is currently single. Fern Brady has not dated anyone before and was not in a relationship with anyone.

Fern Brady is looking for a partner. When the search for Fern Brady ends, we’ll give you all the details about her partner.

