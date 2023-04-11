Roger Clemens son Kory Clemens in hot water again after being arrested again while being intoxicated

Kory Clemens, Roger Clemens son, was arrested after being found intoxicated while driving and hitting a car, causing a car crash.

Who is Roger Clemens?

A former pitcher for Major League Baseball, Roger Clemens is regarded as one of the all-time greats. From 1984 to 2007, he was a member of the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros.

During his career, Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards, the most ever by a pitcher, and two World Series championships. He is also a 12-time All-Star and a two-time World Series MVP.

Roger was known for his fierce competitive nature and hard-throwing pitching style, which intimidated many batters.

Roger Clemens has four sons, including Kory Clemens, his second oldest son. His younger brother Kody is a baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kory Clemens was recently arrested on charges of DWI after hitting a car while intoxicated. Kory Clemens is reported to be working for real estate in the Houston area.

Kory Clemens allegedly hit a car.

Allegedly Roger Clemens’ son hit another vehicle while driving in an intoxicated condition. The vehicle’s front end sustained severe damage due to the collision.

When he was discovered, he was found heavily intoxicated and throwing up. He was wobbly on his feet and had a noticeable alcohol odor. He had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and stumbled when walking.

Roger Clemens’ son, Kory Clemens, gets arrested.

He was arrested in Houston following the incident for DWI. The incident allegedly occurred on April 7. He was arrested at about 2:22 AM and was taken into custody in Harris County jail but was released after posting a bond.

Currently, he is being detained for the second time. Previously he was arrested after being charged with DWI in May 2019.

Around a traffic stop at about 2:05 AM, he was pulled over, and upon doing the field sobriety test, they found out that he was intoxicated.

But the charge was dismissed on August 12, 2020, after the conclusion that he would be entering the pretrial diversion program. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning for his most recent case.

